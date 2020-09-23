The euro currency has fallen to a new multi-low against the US dollar during the European, with the decline reaching the 1.1670 level. Technical analysis shows that the 1.1650 level is the next major support zone below the current monthly trading low. Buyers need to close the daily candle back above the 1.1750 resistance area to generate a potential buy signal for the EURUSD.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1750 level, key support is found at the 1.1670 and 1.1650 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1750 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1770 and 1.1840 levels.