Bitcoin is struggling to hold onto recent gains, as intraday strength in the US dollar index and risk-off sentiment weigh on the cryptocurrency. The BTCUSD pair needs to anchor price above the $10,500 level to encourage technical buying towards $11,000. To the downside, a breakout under the $10,200 level could see the BTCUSD pair tumbling towards the $9,600 support area.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $10,500 level, key resistance is found at the $11,100 and the $11,400 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $10,500 level, sellers may test the $10,200 and $9,600 levels.