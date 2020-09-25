Cable extends recovery from Wednesday’s two-month low (1.2675) after bears got trapped under 200DMA (1.2719) and ahead pivotal Fibo support at 1.2690 (38.2% of 1.1409/1.3482 rally).

Fresh advance also points to false break below the base of rising daily cloud (1.2759), with signal to be confirmed on weekly close within the cloud.

Rising momentum, reversal of daily stochastic from oversold zone and formation of 100/200DMA’s golden cross, support the action.

Recovery cracked initial barrier at 1.2801 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.3007/1.2675), ahead of sideways-moving 10DMA (1.2839) violation of which would open way for stronger correction.

Res: 1.2839, 1.2880, 1.2928, 1.2966

Sup: 1.2731, 1.2717, 1.2690, 1.2675