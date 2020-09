The common European currency has surged by 2.65% against the Australian Dollar since the middle of September. The EUR/AUD currency pair tested the 1.6600 level last week.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend bullish during the following trading sessions. A breakout could occur through the upper boundary of an ascending channel pattern.

However, the currency exchange rate could make a brief retracement towards the 1.6250 area this week.