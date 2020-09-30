The dollar jumped after chaotic first US Presidential Debate which faded risk mode and deflated stocks and riskier currencies.

Traders remain cautious as debate showed all but plans of presidential candidates, although polls suggest Biden has 57% chance of presidential election win, Trump 43%.

Month-end rebalancing flows and continuous call for USD buying also inflates the greenback.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Fresh advance emerged after rising 10DMA repeatedly contained dips and cracked pivotal Fibo barrier at 94.18 (38.2% of 94.78/92.81 bear-leg).

Bulls need repeated close above 10DMA (93.91) to confirm positive stance with close above 94.18, to signal further recovery and expose last week’s recovery high (94.78) and daily cloud top (94.93).

Revived bullish momentum and daily 10/20/30 MA’s remaining in bullish configuration, support the notion, with formation of 20/55DMA’s bull-cross, adding to positive signals.

Res: 94.33, 94.57, 94.78, 94.93

Sup: 93.91, 93.65, 93.49, 93.25