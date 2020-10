Pivot (invalidation): 7.7450

Our preference Short positions below 7.7450 with targets at 7.6870 & 7.6510 in extension.

Alternative scenario Above 7.7450 look for further upside with 7.7970 & 7.8570 as targets.

- advertisement -

Comment A break below 7.6870 would trigger a drop towards 7.6510.