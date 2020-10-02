Litecoin has risen to its highest trading level in nearly two weeks, following a move above the LTCUSD pairs 200-day moving average. Technical analysis shows that sustained gains above the $46.00 level is required for the LTCUSD pair to turn technically bullish. Higher time frame analysis is pointing to the $54.00 resistance level as a potential upside target if the $46.00 level is overcome.

The LTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $46.00 level, key resistance is found at the $51.00 and the $54.00 levels.

If the LTCUSD pair trades below the $46.00, sellers may test the $44.00 and $41.00 support levels.