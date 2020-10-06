Both buyers and sellers are locked at specific POC zones. Whichever zone comes first, it should determine the next move.

Buying zone comes at 50.0 Fib and D L5 confluence zone. 12700-25 is where the buyers are. However, sellers are waiting at 88.6 Fib which makes a confluence with W H5 and D H5 levels 13000-13040. Watch for either bearish rejection at 88.6 or a bullish bounce at 50.0. Target for both moves should be 12903. If bears get on a winning side then only below 12714 we should see a continuation down. If bulls win, only above 13129 we should see a continuation move up.