NZDUSD continues to face risk of further move lower after declining on Tuesday. Support lies at the 0.6550 level where a break will turn attention to the 0.6500 level. A break of here will have to happen to create scope for a move higher towards the 0.6450 level. Further down, support resides at the 0.6400 level. Conversely, resistance stands at the 0.6650 level. Further down, the 0.6700 level comes in as the next downside target and then the 0.6750 level. All in all, NZDUSD faces further downside pressure