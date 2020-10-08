The British pound is shrugging-off the next bearish Brexit news and is currently towards the top of the current weekly range against the US dollar. If GBPUSD bulls can force a technical break above the 1.3000 resistance level then further gains towards the 1.3140 area appears possible. Failure to move above the 1.3000 level is likely to see the GBPUSD pair testing back towards the 1.2850 area.

If the GBPUSD pair trades above the 1.2900 level, key resistance is found at the 1.3000 and 1.3140 levels.

The GBPUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.2900 level, key support is found at the 1.2850 and 1.2800 levels.