The Australian Dollar has surged by 56 points or 0.78% against the US Dollar since Thursday’s trading session. The currency pair breached the 0.7180 level on Friday morning.

Technical indicators flash buying signals on the 4-hour time-frame chart. Therefore, the AUD/USD exchange rate is likely to continue to trend bullish during the following trading session.

However, the monthly pivot point at 0.7192 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.