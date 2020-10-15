Strong risk aversion hit markets on Thursday as fading prospects for economic recovery after European governments tightened restrictions to battle an accelerating second wave of coronavirus, prompted investors into safety.

The dollar was the top gainer of the European session, with dollar index being up nearly 0.4% for the session.

Fresh advance extends recovery from 92.99 (09 Oct low) into fourth straight day and cracks important barriers at 93.67/74 (Fibo 38.2% of 94.78/92.99/20DMA). Bulls look for clear break here that would generate fresh signal for recovery extension towards next pivots at 94.00/09 (round-figure/Fibo 61.8% of 94.78/92.99).

Fundamentals work in favor of greenback but technical studies lack clearer signal as RSI and Stochastic are heading north but momentum indicator remains in negative territory.

However, today’s action is on track to form bullish engulfing pattern that would add to positive signals, with close above 92.70 required to confirm. Converged 10/30DMA’s mark initial support at 93.54, guarding lower pivot at 93.28 (55DMA).

Res: 93.75, 93.95, 94.09, 94.35

Sup: 93.54, 93.41, 93.28, 93.10