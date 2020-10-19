Bitcoin is starting to stabilize in the short-term as sellers are repeatedly failing to move price below the technically important $11,000 support level. BTCUSD bulls need to close the daily candle above the $11,500 to encourage a major push towards the $12,500 resistance zone. Overall, the technical and fundamentals surrounding the pioneer cryptocurrency appear increasingly bullish.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $11,100 level, key resistance is found at the $11,600 and the $12,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $11,100 level, sellers may test the $11,000 and $10,800 levels.