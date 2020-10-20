The US Dollar has been edging lower in a descending channel pattern against the Swiss Franc since September 25. The currency pair breached the 0.9100 level during the Asian session on Tuesday.

All things being equal, the USD/CHF exchange rate is likely to continue to trend in the descending channel pattern during the following trading sessions. Bearish traders could target the 0.9000 level this week.

However, a support line at the 0.9050 area could provide a barrier for bears during the following trading sessions.