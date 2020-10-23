Australia’s Dollar surged by 44 points or 0.62% against the greenback on Thursday. The currency pair tested a resistance line at the 0.7140 level during Thursday’s trading session.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4-hour time frame chart. Therefore, the AUD/USD exchange rate could continue to edge higher through the following trading session.

However, if the resistance level at the 0.7140 area holds, bears are likely to drive the currency exchange rate lower within this session.