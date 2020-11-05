Bitcoin has rallied to yet another new 2020 trading high during the European trading session, with the cryptocurrency hitting the $14,550 level. Technical analysis shows that the $15,200 level offers the only form of meaningful resistance above the $14,550 level. To the downside, the $13,900 level is the key support area to watch if Bitcoin starts to fall from current trading levels.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $13,900 level, key resistance is found at the $14,550 and the $15,200 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $13,900 level, sellers may test the $13,500 and $13,300 levels