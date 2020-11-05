During the first half of Wednesday’s trading session, the Australian Dollar fell by 130 points or 1.81% against the US Dollar. However, the currency pair rebounded by the end of the day.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher during the following trading session. The potential target for the AUD/USD pair will be near the 0.6250 area.

However, a resistance cluster at the 0.7216 level could provide a barrier for bullish traders within this session.