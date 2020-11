The DAX has come to 88.6 resistance and it has made a very good confluence with D H3 camarilla pivot. We should see a drop from the 88.6 zone.

We have a triple crisis which triples the market risk. US elections, BREXIT and COVID-19. Headline risk is big for all the Equities including the DAX. At this point I see the drop. 12550 zone is where bears are. Targets are 12388 all the way down to 12270. The final target could be 12042 but I don’t think it will be reached today.