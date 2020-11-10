Bitcoin is starting to gain momentum once again as it becomes clear that intraday selling interest below the $15,000 support level is waning. Technical analysis shows that the BTCUSD pair is likely to test the $16,000 level if bulls can anchor price above the $15,450 level. A sustained breakout above the $16,000 resistance level could cause Bitcoin to surge towards the $16,600 level.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $14,800 level, key resistance is found at the $16,000 and the $16,600 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $14,800 level, sellers may test the $14,500 and $14,300 levels.