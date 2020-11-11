Bitcoin is struggling to move above the technically important $15,500 level, as traders remain cautious due to the recent COVID-19 vaccine news. A sustained breach of the $14,800 support level could cause the BTCUSD pair to fall back towards the $14,500 area. To the upside, a breakout above the $15,500 resistance level could see the BTCUSD pair surging towards the $16,000 level.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $14,800 level, key resistance is found at the $15,500 and the $16,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $14,800 level, sellers may test the $14,500 and $14,300 levels.