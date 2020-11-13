The British pound continues to plunge lower against the US dollar currency, as traders remain nervous over ongoing Brexit negotiations. If the GBPUSD pair fails to reclaim the 1.3200 level, the downside pressure is expected to remain over the short-term. To the downside, a break under the 1.3100 support level could see the GBPUSD pair accelerating its decline towards the 1.3060 level.

If the GBPUSD pair trades above the 1.3200 level, key resistance is found at the 1.3310 and 1.3380 levels.

The GBPUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.3200 level, key support is found at the 1.3100 and 1.3060 levels.