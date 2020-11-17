EURGBP remains stuck between the 20- and 200-day exponential moving averages (EMA) and the 0.8900 territory following the rebound at the bottom of a tight descending channel last week.

The momentum indicators reflect a bearish-to-neutral risk as the RSI continues to hover slightly below its 50 mark and the negative MACD is set to deviate above its red signal line.

A decisive rally above the channel’s upper boundary currently seen at 0.9030 would be ideal to develop positive sentiment and push resistance up to the 0.9145 barrier. A sharper upside correction could touch the 0.9290 peak if the 0.9220 hurdle proves to be fragile, while higher, the door would open for the 0.9415 crucial zone.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the event the 200-day EMA gives way to the bears, the spotlight will shift again towards the bottom of the channel around 0.8865. A violation at this point could retest the 0.8800 round-level before a more aggressive sell-off brings the 0.8670 mark into view.

Summarizing, EURGBP is indicating a weakening bearish bias, where a bounce above the channel is expected to eliminate negative pressure.