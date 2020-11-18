USDTRY has rebounded off the 7.6062 support level, which holds inside the Ichimoku cloud, after the aggressive sell-off from the record high of 8.5764.
The RSI is confirming the slight upside retracement, however; the MACD is still extending its bearish movement below its trigger and zero lines. Also, the pair remains underneath the 20- and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) and any advances above these lines could open the way for more gains.
Immediate resistance could come from the 50- and 20-day SMAs at 7.8520 and 8.0655, respectively, ahead of the strong all-time high of 8.5764.
Further losses could see the lower surface of the Ichimoku cloud around 7.4093 being tested before touching the 7.1950 barrier. More downside pressure could hit the 200-day SMA at 7.0812 before meeting the 6.8065-6.6667 support area.
Overall, USDTRY has been in a bearish correction mode over the last ten days, but the broader outlook is still bullish. Only a decisive close beneath the 200-day SMA may change this view.