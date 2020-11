During Thursday morning hours, the USD/JPY currency pair reversed north from the 103.80 mark.

It is likely that the exchange rate could face the resistance area formed by the 100– and 200-hour SMAs, as well the weekly PP in the 104.30/104.70 range. Thus, a reversal south could occur in the short run.

In the meantime, note that the currency pair could gain support from the 55-hour moving average near 104.00. Therefore, the pair could target the Fibo 23.60% at 105.00.