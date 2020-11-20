Pivot (invalidation): 0.7265
Our preference Long positions above 0.7265 with targets at 0.7310 & 0.7330 in extension.
Alternative scenario Below 0.7265 look for further downside with 0.7250 & 0.7235 as targets.
Comment The RSI calls for a rebound.
