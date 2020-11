NZDUSD broke higher, out of a triangle in wave 4 so we see pair in a fifth wave now of an impulse that can be looking for a move up to 0.7000-0.7230 potential resistance zone.

After wave 5 of a five-wave impulse develops, a temporary A-B-C pullback towards the 0.658/0.63 region may start to form.

NZD/USD, daily