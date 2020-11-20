Since the beginning of October, the AUD/SGD currency pair has been trading upwards within a rising wedge pattern.

From a theoretical point of view, it is likely that the exchange rate could continue to trade upwards within the given pattern within the following trading sessions. Then, a breakout south could occur, and the rate could target the 0.9550 level.

In the meantime, note that the currency pair could gain support from the 100– and 200-period moving averages in the 0.9725 range. Thus, some upside potential could prevail in the market, and the pair could target the 1.0050 mark.