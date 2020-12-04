Fri, Dec 04, 2020 @ 17:53 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USD/CHF Resuming the Bear Trend

USD/CHF Resuming the Bear Trend

By Elliott Wave Financial Service

USDCHF has completed a five-wave contracting move within a higher degree wave 4) correction at te 0.909 level, and started turning impulsively lower. An impulsive decline, and break below the 0.898 level now confirm that price on USDCHF is turning bearish into a wave 5) of a bigger trend, and that a complex correction in wave 4) is completed. Wave 5) is an impulse, which means it is structured by five legs within the direction of the trend. Wave 5) can be targeting the Fib. ratio of 100.0, post-triangle thrust measurement at the 0.875 level, or if price extends even lower, it can target the second post-triangle thrust measurement at the 0.870 level, where end for a wave 5) can be seen.

USD/CHF, 4H

Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.