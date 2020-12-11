Fri, Dec 11, 2020 @ 10:45 GMT
USD/TRY: Further Upside

By Swissquote Bank SA

Pivot (invalidation): 7.8500

Our preference Long positions above 7.8500 with targets at 7.9240 & 7.9640 in extension.

Alternative scenario Below 7.8500 look for further downside with 7.8170 & 7.7810 as targets.

Comment The RSI calls for a bounce.

Swissquote Bank SAhttp://en.swissquote.com/fx
Trading foreign exchange, spot precious metals and any other product on the Forex platform involves significant risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Prior to opening an account with Swissquote, consider your level of experience, investment objectives, assets, income and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not speculate, invest or hedge with capital you cannot afford to lose, that is borrowed or urgently needed or necessary for personal or family subsistence. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

