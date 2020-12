Upside risks dominated the Australian Dollar against the US Dollar on Thursday. As a result, the currency pair surged by 82 basis points or 1.09% during yesterday’s trading session.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend bullish during the following trading session. A breakout through the upper line of an ascending channel pattern could occur.

However, the weekly R3 at 0.7578 could provide resistance for the AUD/USD currency exchange rate within this session.