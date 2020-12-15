Tue, Dec 15, 2020 @ 13:08 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis BTCUSD Upside Failure

BTCUSD Upside Failure

By OctaFX

Bitcoin has fallen back towards the $19,000 support area after the pioneer cryptocurrency failed to break above the technically important $19,600 level. Technical analysis shows that the BTCUSD pair is currently trading inside a large falling price channel. In the near-term, failure to move above the top of the price channel, around the $19,400 level, could cause the BTCUSD pair to fall towards $17,500 area.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $18,800 level, key resistance is found at the $19,400 and the $19,600 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $18,800 level, sellers may test the $18,400 and $17,500 levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

The Ceaseless Quest for a Perfect Strategy

How to Quickly Identify Trading Opportunities

ECN Forex Trading Explained

Moving Averages Explained

Making use of a Trading Journal

Defining A Great Trader

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.