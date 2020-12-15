Tue, Dec 15, 2020 @ 13:08 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis AUD/USD Testing 100- Hour SMA

AUD/USD Testing 100- Hour SMA

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The Australian Dollar declined by 46 points or 0.61% against the US Dollar on Monday. The currency pair breached the 50– hour simple moving average during Monday’s trading session.

Currently, the exchange rate is testing a support level formed by the 100– hour SMA at 0.7510.

If the support line holds, bullish traders are likely to pressure the AUD/USD pair higher today.

However, if the currency exchange rate breaks 100– hour moving average, the next target for bears would be near the lower line of an ascending channel at 0.7440.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.