LTCUSD Target Hit

Litecoin has rallied above the $100.00 level as the breakout rally amongst altcoins shows few signs of stopping as we head into the weekend. Technical analysis highlights the LTCUSD pair has reached the bullish target of a triangle pattern on the lower time frames. Higher time frame analysis shows that the $140.00 level is a potential bullish target above the $110.00 resistance zone.
The LTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $90.00 level, key resistance is found at the $120.00 and the $140.00 levels.
If the LTCUSD pair trades below the $90.00, sellers may test the $80.00 and $50.00 support levels.