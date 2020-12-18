LTCUSD Target Hit

Fri, Dec 18, 2020 @ 07:22 GMT
By OctaFX

Litecoin has rallied above the $100.00 level as the breakout rally amongst altcoins shows few signs of stopping as we head into the weekend. Technical analysis highlights the LTCUSD pair has reached the bullish target of a triangle pattern on the lower time frames. Higher time frame analysis shows that the $140.00 level is a potential bullish target above the $110.00 resistance zone.

The LTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $90.00 level, key resistance is found at the $120.00 and the $140.00 levels.

If the LTCUSD pair trades below the $90.00, sellers may test the $80.00 and $50.00 support levels.

