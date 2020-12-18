USD/CAD Two Scenarios Likely

Fri, Dec 18, 2020 @ 11:15 GMT
By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The US Dollar surged by 43 points or 0.34% against the Canadian Dollar on Thursday. The currency pair tested the upper line of a descending channel pattern at 1.2743 during the London session on Friday.

The exchange rate is currently trading near the upper boundary of the channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.

If the breakout occurs, a surge towards the 1.2800 level could be expected within this session.

However, if the descending channel pattern holds, bearish traders might pressure the currency exchange rate lower today.

 

