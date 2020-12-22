ETHUSD Cracks $600.00

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Ethereum has broken below the $600.00 support level as sentiment towards cryptocurrencies remains weak on an intraday basis. Technical analysis highlights that the $570.00 and $530.00 level are the next major downside target for ETHUSD bears. Traders that are bullish towards the ETHUSD may attempt to buy the cryptocurrency pair from around the $570.00 level.

The ETHUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $630.00 level, key resistance is found at the $670.00 and the $700.00 levels.

If the ETHUSD pair trades below the $630.00, sellers may test the $570.00 and $530.00 support levels.