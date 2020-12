The GBP/NZD is at the crossroads and the price will move either to the upside or bounce lower below resistance.

The POC zone is 1.8840-50 and we should see the price moving up as the price is still technically in uptrend. If we see a bounce, targets will be 1.8915, 1.8950 and 1.9011. However, a close below D L3 1.8840 will possibly target 1.8804 and 1.8744. As the price is at its final support, my bias is to the upside.