EUR/AUD 4H Chart: Selling Signals

The common European currency declined by 1.66% against the Australian Dollar during last week’s trading sessions. The currency pair breached the 1.5850 level last week.

Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H, daily and weekly time-frame charts. Most likely, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading sessions.

However, the weekly support level at 1.5750 could provide support for the EUR/AUD currency exchange rate within this week’s trading sessions.