Wed, Jan 06, 2021 @ 11:56 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis AUD/USD Breakout Could Occur

AUD/USD Breakout Could Occur

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The Australian Dollar has edgd higher by 134 pips or 1.75% against the US Dollar since Tuesday’s trading sessions. The currency pair tested the upper boundary of an ascending channel pattern at 0.7795 during the London open on Wednesday.

Given that the exchange rate is currently trading near the upper line of the channel pattern, a breakout is likely to occur during the following trading session.

If the breakout occurs, a surge towards the weekly R2 at 0.7848 could be expected today.

However, if the ascending channel pattern holds, the currency exchange rate would make a brief retracement towards the 0.7750 area within this session.

 

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.