Thu, Jan 07, 2021 @ 12:09 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis JPMorgan's Stock Advances To The Highest Since Early 2020

JPMorgan’s Stock Advances To The Highest Since Early 2020

By XM.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co stock has made considerable progress towards its 2019 record highs over the past two months, printing its latest peak slightly below the 133.00 mark on Wednesday.

The market, however, seems to be sailing in overbought waters according to the RSI, which is set to meet a key resistance area above 70. Hence, some stabilization around the 133.00 number, where the price action stalled several times in early 2020, is possible. If the rally extends beyond that barrier, the 135.75 level could next add downside pressures before all attention turns to the key zone of 138.78 – 141.00.

Alternatively, a pullback may retest the 128.75 support, a break of which may trigger a new bearish wave towards the 123.80 barrier and the 20-day exponential moving average (EMA). Another step lower from here would put the upward pattern under examination.

Summarizing, JPMorgan’s stock continues to favor the bulls in the short-term picture, though some consolidation cannot be ruled out as the price is fluctuating near a familiar barrier and within the overbought area.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.