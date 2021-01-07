Thu, Jan 07, 2021 @ 21:06 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USDCHF's Improvement Curbed by Cloud and 100-Period MA

USDCHF’s Improvement Curbed by Cloud and 100-Period MA

By XM.com

USDCHF remains negatively skewed on the four-our chart as the 100-period simple moving averages (SMAs) and the Ichimoku cloud capped the pair’s recent bounce from a formed almost 6-year bottom of 0.8757. The Ichimoku lines have become fairly stagnant, promoting frailty in recent positive sentiment. However, the steadfast bearish SMAs continue to dampen the pair’s outlook.

The short-term oscillators are suggesting that the fresh positive drive is losing momentum. The MACD is stalling its ascent above its red trigger line, ahead of the zero mark, while the faltering RSI is struggling to maintain its push into bullish territory. Nonetheless, the rising stochastic %K line has yet to confirm negative pressures as it pushes above the 80 level.

If advances dissolve, sellers may face instant support from the 0.8820 boundary and the Ichimoku lines beneath, in the vicinity of 0.8803. Returning lower, the respective troughs of 0.8773 and 0.8757 may attempt to dismiss further deterioration in the pair. However, should the price dive past this practically 6-year low, the pair may sink towards the support section of 0.8650-0.8677.

Otherwise, if buying interest intensifies, initial upside limitations could develop around the 0.8845-0.8854 zone. Successfully stepping over this could reinforce near-term confidence in the pair, sending it to test the 0.8877 border. If additional gains are realized, the price could then target the area of peaks of 0.8901-0.8918.

Summarizing, USDCHF retains a bearish outlook below the SMAs and the 0.8901-0.8918 section. However, a thrust over the 0.8845-0.8854 obstacle could undermine near-term negative tendencies.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.