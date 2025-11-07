USDCHF Wave Analysis

USDCHF: ⬇️ Sell

USDCHF reversed from resistance area

Likely to fall to support level 0.8000

USDCHF currency pair recently reversed from the resistance area between the resistance level 0.810 (former strong support from April and June, which has been reversing the price from August) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

This resistance area was further strengthened by the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from May.

Given the clear daily downtrend, USDCHF currency pair can be expected to fall to the next round support level 0.8000.