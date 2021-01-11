Mon, Jan 11, 2021 @ 12:32 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis GBPUSD BOE Speech Incoming

GBPUSD BOE Speech Incoming

By OctaFX

The British pound has started the new trading week on the backfoot against the US dollar, with traders awaiting a scheduled speech from Bank of England Governor Bailey. Technical analysis shows that sellers need to break the 1.3420 support area to change the short-term trend to bearish. To the upside, the 1.3580 resistance level is a potential swing-sell or bullish breakout area this week.

The GBPUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.3580 level, key resistance is found at the 1.3660 and the 1.3700 levels.

If the GBPUSD pair trades below the 1.3580, sellers may test the 1.3420 and 1.3300 support levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.