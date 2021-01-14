Thu, Jan 14, 2021 @ 10:28 GMT
AUD/USD Bounces Off Support

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The Australian Dollar declined by 47 pips or 0.60% against the US Dollar on Wednesday. The decline was stopped by a support cluster formed by the 50-, 100– and 200– hour SMAs at 0.7740 during yesterday’s trading session.

Given that the exchange rate has bounced off from the support cluster, bullish traders could continue to pressure the AUD/USD currency pair higher during the following trading session.

However, a resistance line at 0.7780 might provide a barrier for the currency exchange rate within this session.

