Wed, Jan 20, 2021 @ 08:46 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis WTI Crude Oil Rebounds, But Can It Post Further Gains?

WTI Crude Oil Rebounds, But Can It Post Further Gains?

By Orbex

WTI crude oil prices are posting a strong recovery with price action attempting to retest the previously formed highs.

However, the reversal looks to be a bit fragile at the moment. As a result, if prices fail to break out above the trend line once again and above the previous highs near 53.80, then we could expect to see some downside correction taking place.

For the moment, the oil prices remain somewhat mixed in their bias.

Price action on the daily chart shows a bullish reversal following the Doji pattern which comes after the strong declines from Monday.

However, from here on, oil prices will need to close above the previous highs in order to continue to post further gains.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.