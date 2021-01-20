ETHUSD Watching $1,340

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Ethereum has started to correct lower after bulls failed to sustain the second-largest cryptocurrency above the pivotal $1,400 resistance level. Technical analysis highlights that further downside in the ETHUSD pair could take place if they fail to hold the daily candle above the $1,340 level. Traders will turn more bullish towards the ETHUSD pair once the daily candle starts closing above the $1,400 level.

The ETHUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $1,340 level, key resistance is found at the $1,400 and the $1,440 levels.

If the ETHUSD pair trades below the $1,340, sellers may test the $1,200 and $1,100.00 support levels.