Fri, Jan 22, 2021 @ 09:13 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis AUD/USD Decline Likely To Continue

AUD/USD Decline Likely To Continue

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The Australian Dollar declined by 28 pips or 0.36% against the US Dollar on Thursday. The currency pair reversed from the weekly R1 at 0.7780 during Thursday’s trading session.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading session. The possible target for the AUD/USD pair would be near the lower line of an ascending channel pattern at 0.7700.

However, a support cluster formed by the weekly pivot point and the 200– hour SMA at 0.7723 could provide support for the currency exchange rate within this session.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.