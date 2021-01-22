BTCUSD Still Bearish

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bitcoin has recovered above the psychological $30,000 level after taking a tumble under the $29,000 support level earlier this morning. The short-term trend in the BTCUSD pair remains bearish while the price trades below the $32,000 resistance level. Technical analysis highlights that traders are likely to continue selling any rallied until the BTCUSD pair has anchored back above the $32,000 level.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $32,000 level, key resistance is found at the $33,000 and the $35,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $32,000 level, sellers may test the $30,000 and $29,000 levels.