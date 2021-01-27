GBP/USD Edges Higher But Remains Range-Bound

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The British pound sterling followed suit with many of its peers by paring losses from Tuesday.

Price action posted a strong rebound, which coincides with the medium-term trend line. This rebound saw prices breaking past the 1.3700 handle once again.

Further gains are needed to confirm the continuation of the upside.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

For the moment, the Stochastics oscillator shows that there could be further room to the upside.

However, if prices reverse, then watch for the trend line to break. This will open the way to the 1.3500 level for the GBPUSD.