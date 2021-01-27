Wed, Jan 27, 2021 @ 10:14 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis GBP/USD Edges Higher But Remains Range-Bound

GBP/USD Edges Higher But Remains Range-Bound

By Orbex

The British pound sterling followed suit with many of its peers by paring losses from Tuesday.

Price action posted a strong rebound, which coincides with the medium-term trend line. This rebound saw prices breaking past the 1.3700 handle once again.

Further gains are needed to confirm the continuation of the upside.

For the moment, the Stochastics oscillator shows that there could be further room to the upside.

However, if prices reverse, then watch for the trend line to break. This will open the way to the 1.3500 level for the GBPUSD.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.