Wed, Jan 27, 2021 @ 10:15 GMT
AUD/USD Breakout Occurs

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Australia’s Dollar surged by 80 pips or 1.04% against the Greenback on Tuesday. A breakout occurred through the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern at 0.7722 during Tuesday’s trading session.

Given that a breakout had occurred, bullish traders are likely to pressure the AUD/USD exchange rate higher during the following trading session. The possible target would be at the weekly R1 at 0.7776.

However, a resistance level at the 0.7760 area could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate within this session.

