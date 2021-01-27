Wed, Jan 27, 2021 @ 10:15 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis NZDUSD Consolidates But Senses Improvements

NZDUSD Consolidates But Senses Improvements

By XM.com

NZDUSD is finding some support from the flattening Ichimoku lines while overall creeping sideways, after the small pullback from the multi-year high of 0.7314. The Ichimoku lines are reflecting the pause in advances, while the soaring simple moving averages (SMAs) are protecting the bullish picture.

The short-term oscillators are demonstrating a miniscule slowing in positive momentum. The MACD, in the positive zone, is pushing back above its red trigger line, while the RSI is trying to sustain improvements in the bullish territory. Furthermore, the positively charged stochastic oscillator is tackling the 80 overbought level.

If the pair gains traction off the Ichimoku lines upside limitations may originate at the 32½-month high of 0.7314. Should buyers manage to resume the climb, the pair could encounter heavy resistance at the region of highs of 0.7394-0.7437. Conquering this boundary, which curbed advances for three months back in 2018, the price could then target the 0.7525-0.7558 barrier.

However, if sellers dip underneath the Ichimoku lines around 0.7163, neighbouring support could develop from the 50-day SMA at 0.7108 until the 0.7082 low. Retracing further down and into the cloud, the key support section of 0.7000-0.7029 could attempt to dismiss any additional losses. Yet, should the decline claim victory, the pair may aim for the cloud’s lower band and the forthcoming 100-day SMA at 0.6890.

Summarizing, NZDUSD’s bullish bias remains robust above the SMAs, the cloud and the 0.7000-0.7029 border. A continued push off the Ichimoku lines could boost positive price action, while a slide below the 50-day SMA could signal waning in the pair.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.